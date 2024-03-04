FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Keros Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:KROS)

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now forecasts that the company will earn ($4.86) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($5.28). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Keros Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.89) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($4.78) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.72) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($6.33) EPS.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.20.

Shares of KROS opened at $68.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.28. Keros Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $73.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 27,544 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

