FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Issued By Wedbush

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Monster Beverage in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Monster Beverage’s current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MNST. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MNST

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $58.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.10. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $60.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.