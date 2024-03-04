FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Lifesci Capital (NASDAQ:SYRE)

Get Spyre Therapeutics alerts:

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Lifesci Capital issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note issued on Friday, March 1st. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.01) for the year. Lifesci Capital has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spyre Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.82) per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Up 9.0 %

SYRE opened at $29.90 on Monday. Spyre Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $32.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.57. The firm has a market cap of $121.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.85.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on advancing a pipeline of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease by combining antibody engineering, rational therapeutic combinations, and precision medicine approaches for patient selection. The company's pipeline includes extended half-life antibodies targeting a4ß7, TL1A, and IL-23.

