FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Issued By Zacks Research

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xcel Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.56 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.57. The consensus estimate for Xcel Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

XEL has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $49.57 on Monday. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $48.98 and a 12 month high of $71.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.38. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.548 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

