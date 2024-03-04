FY2024 EPS Estimates for CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Raised by National Bank Financial

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 29th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Payne now expects that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CES Energy Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$553.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$538.23 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.41%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.30 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.34.

Shares of CEU stock opened at C$4.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.73. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$2.30 and a one year high of C$4.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Richard Lee Baxter sold 325,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.29, for a total value of C$1,071,862.26. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

