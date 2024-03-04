FY2024 EPS Estimates for Enerflex Ltd. Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:EFX)

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Enerflex in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Payne now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.19. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$782.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$788.63 million. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.51%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EFX. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares raised shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.25.

TSE:EFX opened at C$8.45 on Monday. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$5.44 and a twelve month high of C$11.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -14.49%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

