FY2024 EPS Estimates for Globalstar, Inc. Cut by B. Riley (NYSE:GSAT)

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Globalstar in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Globalstar’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.06 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GSAT

Globalstar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSAT opened at $1.48 on Monday. Globalstar has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James F. Lynch acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $417,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,540,720 shares in the company, valued at $12,593,002.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James F. Lynch bought 250,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $417,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,540,720 shares in the company, valued at $12,593,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Lynch bought 500,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $865,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,540,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,775,445.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalstar

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,594,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,402,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 65,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 106,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 30,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar

(Get Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.