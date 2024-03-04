FY2024 EPS Estimates for Globalstar, Inc. Cut by B. Riley (NYSE:GSAT)

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Globalstar in a research note issued on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Globalstar’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.06 million.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE GSAT opened at $1.48 on Monday. Globalstar has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.00 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSAT. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Globalstar by 272.5% in the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Globalstar by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,739,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,398 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Globalstar by 728.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,677,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,617 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,324,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,587,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Globalstar news, Director James F. Lynch bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $417,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,540,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,593,002.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James F. Lynch acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $417,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,540,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,593,002.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Lynch acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,540,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,775,445.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

