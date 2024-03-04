FY2024 EPS Estimates for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Increased by DA Davidson

Get GMS alerts:

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GMS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $8.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.02. The consensus estimate for GMS’s current full-year earnings is $8.37 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for GMS’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GMS. Stephens upped their price objective on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

GMS stock opened at $90.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.72. GMS has a 12-month low of $50.93 and a 12-month high of $92.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.63.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.01). GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other GMS news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $165,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $165,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $608,136.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,479.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,396 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in GMS by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 48,623 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 241,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of GMS by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 84,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after buying an additional 33,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

