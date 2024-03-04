FY2024 EPS Estimates for International Business Machines Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:IBM)

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of International Business Machines in a research report issued on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $9.87 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.86. The consensus estimate for International Business Machines’ current full-year earnings is $10.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines stock opened at $188.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $172.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $196.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

