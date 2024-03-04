FY2024 EPS Estimates for Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Boosted by William Blair

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.82) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($5.08). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Keros Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.89) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($4.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.87) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.20.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:KROS opened at $68.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.85. Keros Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $73.00.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 38,857 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 42,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

