FY2024 EPS Estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Reduced by Desjardins

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will earn $3.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.70. Desjardins has a “Sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS.
Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.13). Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of C$247.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$261.30 million.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$27.00 on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$24.92 and a twelve month high of C$48.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$26.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.
About Laurentian Bank of Canada
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.
