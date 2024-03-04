FY2024 EPS Estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Reduced by Desjardins

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will earn $3.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.70. Desjardins has a “Sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.13). Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of C$247.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$261.30 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LB. CIBC increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.09 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$28.70.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$27.00 on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$24.92 and a twelve month high of C$48.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$26.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

