FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ralph Lauren Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ralph Lauren in a report released on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $10.17 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.33. The consensus estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current full-year earnings is $10.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.64. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.55.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $184.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.66. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $103.17 and a 52 week high of $190.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

