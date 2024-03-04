FY2024 EPS Estimates for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Cut by Cantor Fitzgerald

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now anticipates that the rocket manufacturer will earn ($0.43) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.35). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rocket Lab USA’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RKLB. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Shares of Rocket Lab USA stock opened at $4.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.20. Rocket Lab USA has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.90 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 74.64% and a negative return on equity of 30.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 256,088 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 29,990 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 83,514 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 17,181 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 188.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261,395 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 170,830 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,596 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 244,461 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,949 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

