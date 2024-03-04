FY2024 EPS Estimates for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vaxcyte in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.79) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.84). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vaxcyte’s current full-year earnings is ($4.16) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Vaxcyte from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Vaxcyte Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $71.71 on Monday. Vaxcyte has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $82.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.14. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.93). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vaxcyte

In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $193,348.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,084,873.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $123,141.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,847.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $193,348.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,084,873.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,857,427 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,452,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,809,000 after acquiring an additional 168,125 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,891,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,089,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,065,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,830,000 after buying an additional 1,983,223 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,598,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,442,000 after buying an additional 167,501 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,440,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,039,000 after buying an additional 75,980 shares during the period.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

