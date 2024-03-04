FY2024 EPS Estimates for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Cut by Analyst

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Vericel in a research note issued on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vericel’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Vericel Price Performance

VCEL stock opened at $44.71 on Monday. Vericel has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -496.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day moving average is $37.02.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Vericel had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Vericel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 718.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 174.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter worth $65,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $101,706.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $101,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,526.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $83,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,790.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,426 shares of company stock worth $1,174,397 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vericel

(Get Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.