FY2024 EPS Estimates for Xponential Fitness, Inc. Lowered by B. Riley (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Xponential Fitness in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Xponential Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Xponential Fitness’ FY2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on XPOF. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.89.

NYSE:XPOF opened at $14.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $666.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $33.58.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO John P. Meloun sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $62,154.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,080.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Xponential Fitness news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $177,756.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,912,529.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Meloun sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $62,154.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,080.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,632 shares of company stock worth $356,848 in the last ninety days. 47.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPOF. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,776,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,238,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,511 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 2.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,225,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,383,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares during the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 116.2% in the third quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,761,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,300,000 after purchasing an additional 946,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 17.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,645,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,389,000 after purchasing an additional 248,593 shares during the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

