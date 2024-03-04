GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Receives C$43.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins dropped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cormark reduced their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

TSE GDI opened at C$38.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$558.93 million, a PE ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.40. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52 week low of C$35.17 and a 52 week high of C$49.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C($0.12). GDI Integrated Facility Services had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of C$622.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$642.90 million. Research analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 1.5576238 earnings per share for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

