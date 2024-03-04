Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

Get Geron alerts:

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Geron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Geron’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Geron’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

NASDAQ GERN opened at $2.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.55. Geron has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 63.33% and a negative net margin of 77,691.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Geron by 922.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 831,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 750,001 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Geron by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 577,422 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Geron by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Geron by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 753,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 365,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Geron by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,564,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 811,192 shares in the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

