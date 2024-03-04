Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,243 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,765,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,300,000 after acquiring an additional 388,578 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,281,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,256,000 after buying an additional 155,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,634,000 after buying an additional 568,105 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,801,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,337,000 after buying an additional 120,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,323,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,622,000 after buying an additional 100,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

GBCI stock opened at $37.52 on Monday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $46.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $197.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.32 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

