Golar LNG Limited Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Golar LNG in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Burke expects that the shipping company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Golar LNG’s current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Golar LNG’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

GLNG stock opened at $20.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 0.59. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $25.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -232.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 13.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,774 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Golar LNG by 5.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Golar LNG by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Golar LNG by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 138,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Golar LNG by 6.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

