Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.97 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Free Report) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will earn $3.97 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.91. The consensus estimate for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s FY2025 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple stock opened at $55.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.11. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 52-week low of $45.35 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.72%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

