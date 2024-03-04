Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.27. Raymond James also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$30.78 and a 12-month high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust ( TSE:GRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C($0.76). The firm had revenue of C$129.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

