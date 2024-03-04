Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Grocery Outlet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Grocery Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $26.38 on Monday. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,411,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,086,000 after purchasing an additional 412,498 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,273,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,001,000 after acquiring an additional 101,056 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after acquiring an additional 631,964 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,445,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,941,000 after buying an additional 616,589 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,926,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,814,000 after buying an additional 216,257 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

