Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 163.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 10,802 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 300.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 24,785 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HAE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday.

HAE stock opened at $74.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $70.74 and a 1 year high of $95.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.34.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $336.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

