Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE HBB opened at $18.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.04. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. 34.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, food processors, coffee makers, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

