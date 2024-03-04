Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 66.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,372 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.16% of Harrow Health worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HROW. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Harrow Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,736,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Harrow Health by 261.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,789,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,806 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,253,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Harrow Health by 495.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after acquiring an additional 485,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered Harrow Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Harrow Health Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HROW opened at $10.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $384.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 0.45. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16.

Harrow Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.