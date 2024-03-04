Head-To-Head Contrast: TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) vs. Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report) and TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Veritone and TELUS International (Cda), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone 1 2 0 0 1.67 TELUS International (Cda) 0 6 6 0 2.50

Veritone presently has a consensus target price of $3.37, indicating a potential upside of 49.63%. TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus target price of $14.29, indicating a potential upside of 41.16%. Given Veritone’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Veritone is more favorable than TELUS International (Cda).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

37.3% of Veritone shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of Veritone shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Veritone and TELUS International (Cda)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone $149.73 million 0.56 -$25.56 million ($2.03) -1.11 TELUS International (Cda) $2.71 billion 0.27 $54.00 million $0.15 67.47

TELUS International (Cda) has higher revenue and earnings than Veritone. Veritone is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELUS International (Cda), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Veritone and TELUS International (Cda)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone -45.14% -82.59% -10.90% TELUS International (Cda) 1.99% 11.74% 4.81%

Risk & Volatility

Veritone has a beta of 2.83, meaning that its share price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELUS International (Cda) has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TELUS International (Cda) beats Veritone on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models and human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights. The company also provides media advertising agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics directly to advertisers through outbound sales networking, and client and partner referrals, as well as indirectly through advertising agencies or marketing consultants. It serves media and entertainment, government, legal and compliance, energy, and other vertical markets. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection. It also offers IT lifecycle services comprising cloud platform solutions, managed IT services, application development and management, quality assurance and testing, system operations, IT service desk, internet of things, engineering solutions, and enterprise platform services; advisory services consists of digital strategy, CX process consulting, data and customer analytics, workforce management, learning excellence solutions, and business and process transformation; back office and automation solutions, such as robotic process automation, talent acquisition, finance and accounting, and supply chain management; and trust, safety, and security services, including content moderation and social media community management, and fraud prevention and detection. In addition, the company provides AI data solutions comprising data collection and creation, data annotation, data validation and relevance, and linguistic annotation for video, audio, text, image, and geographical data, as well as 3D sensor fusion. It serves technology and gaming, communications and media, ecommerce, financial services and financial technology, healthcare, travel and hospitality, and automotive industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. operates as a subsidiary of TELUS Communications Inc.

