Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.80.

HTLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James raised Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,823,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,300,000 after purchasing an additional 195,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,232,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,591,000 after purchasing an additional 88,886 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,277,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,362,000 after purchasing an additional 99,372 shares during the period. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at $55,623,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,474,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,087,000 after purchasing an additional 130,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $33.67 on Monday. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $144.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.01%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

