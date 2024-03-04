Hesai Group (HSAI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 11th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HSAI stock opened at $4.44 on Monday. Hesai Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market cap of $557.40 million and a PE ratio of -8.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Hesai Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Hesai Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Hesai Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hesai Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

