HighPeak Energy (HPK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

HighPeak Energy stock opened at $16.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. HighPeak Energy has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $28.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.64.

HighPeak Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from HighPeak Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Our Latest Report on HPK

Insider Transactions at HighPeak Energy

In related news, CEO Jack Hightower bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $734,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,672,863 shares in the company, valued at $68,644,357.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 109,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,997. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 943.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 36.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in HighPeak Energy by 555.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. 10.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HighPeak Energy

(Get Free Report)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.