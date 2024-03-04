Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 25,632 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,632 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Natera by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Natera by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Natera by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 43,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $291,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 474,743 shares in the company, valued at $27,639,537.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $164,807.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907,904.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $291,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 474,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,639,537.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 896,442 shares of company stock worth $55,703,969. 9.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on NTRA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $89.41 on Monday. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $90.60. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.54.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

