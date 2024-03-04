IDT (IDT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get IDT alerts:

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $301.21 million during the quarter.

IDT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IDT opened at $37.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.74. IDT has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of IDT

In other IDT news, CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 2,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $100,592.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,913. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of IDT by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 22,112 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,216,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,486,000 after buying an additional 285,681 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of IDT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDT

(Get Free Report)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.