IMAX Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of IMAX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. IMAX had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $86.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of IMAX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $16.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.73. IMAX has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $21.82. The company has a market cap of $893.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of IMAX by 8.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the third quarter valued at about $7,118,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in shares of IMAX by 33.8% in the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 392,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after acquiring an additional 99,163 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IMAX by 562.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 65,670 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IMAX by 86.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

