Insider Buying: Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder Buys $108,200.00 in Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Voss Capital, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.82 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Voss Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 19th, Voss Capital, Llc acquired 6,108 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $65,050.20.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Voss Capital, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $271,750.00.

Alta Equipment Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALTG opened at $11.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.62. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market cap of $374.52 million, a P/E ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 1.64.

Alta Equipment Group Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alta Equipment Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 383.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2,799.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1,997.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALTG

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.