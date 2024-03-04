InspireMD (NSPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

InspireMD Trading Down 3.3 %

NSPR opened at $2.66 on Monday. InspireMD has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $57.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on InspireMD in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the 2nd quarter worth $4,670,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in InspireMD by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 298,406 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in InspireMD in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in InspireMD during the second quarter worth $36,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

