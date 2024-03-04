Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intel in a report released on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the chip maker will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Intel Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of INTC opened at $43.82 on Monday. Intel has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $185.27 billion, a PE ratio of 112.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.98.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,427,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $71,728,000 after purchasing an additional 69,249 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,356 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.