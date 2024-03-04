Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.75 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.75 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.80. The consensus estimate for Intercontinental Exchange’s current full-year earnings is $5.91 per share.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ICE. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Shares of ICE opened at $138.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.24. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $139.99. The stock has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 3,772 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $515,217.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,058,673.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 3,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $515,217.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,058,673.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,054 shares of company stock worth $21,057,153. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICE. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

