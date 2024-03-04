Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the January 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 825.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 273.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth $104,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Price Performance

PSCI stock opened at $120.93 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $88.81 and a 1 year high of $121.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.24 and a 200 day moving average of $106.70. The company has a market cap of $170.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.2994 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

