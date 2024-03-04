ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in ITT by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 81.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. StockNews.com lowered ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

In other ITT news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT opened at $126.66 on Monday. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $75.82 and a one year high of $127.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. ITT had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $829.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.39%.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

