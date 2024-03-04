ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ITT by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ITT news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITT Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $126.66 on Monday. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.82 and a 1 year high of $127.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.34. ITT had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $829.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

About ITT

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

