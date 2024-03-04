Kamada (KMDA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) will be posting its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect Kamada to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kamada Price Performance

Kamada stock opened at $6.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of Kamada

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Kamada during the second quarter worth $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Kamada by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 645,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kamada by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Kamada during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kamada by 32.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 16,886 shares during the last quarter. 34.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

