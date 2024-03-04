Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,982 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 26,463 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.9% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,813,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.65, for a total transaction of $8,432,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,014,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,670,375.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,155,454 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,283,506. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $178.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.32 and its 200 day moving average is $146.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.12 and a fifty-two week high of $178.73.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

