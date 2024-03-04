KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.57.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of KREF opened at $9.85 on Monday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $14.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 361.76, a quick ratio of 361.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -220.51%.

In related news, CEO Matthew A. Salem acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $252,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 460,309 shares in the company, valued at $4,474,203.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO W Patrick Mattson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 308,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,095.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew A. Salem purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $252,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,203.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 159,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 221.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 64,711 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 120,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 49,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

