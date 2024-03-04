Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKHCF) Short Interest Update

Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKHCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,249,700 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the January 31st total of 1,773,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22,497.0 days.

Koei Tecmo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKHCF opened at $18.19 on Monday. Koei Tecmo has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $18.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.19.

About Koei Tecmo

Koei Tecmo Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Entertainment, Amusement, and Real Estate segments. The Entertainment segment develops and sells entertainment contents.

