Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKHCF) Short Interest Update

Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKHCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,249,700 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the January 31st total of 1,773,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22,497.0 days.
Koei Tecmo Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TKHCF opened at $18.19 on Monday. Koei Tecmo has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $18.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.19.
About Koei Tecmo
