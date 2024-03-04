Korn Ferry (KFY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) is scheduled to announce its 01/31/2024 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $712.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.29 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business's revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Korn Ferry to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of KFY stock opened at $64.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $64.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.07.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 67.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KFY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korn Ferry

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 18.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 7.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

