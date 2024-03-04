Korn Ferry (KFY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its 01/31/2024 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $712.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.29 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Korn Ferry to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $64.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $64.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 67.01%.

KFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 18.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 7.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

