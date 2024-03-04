Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($2.14) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Kura Oncology in a report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.14) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.97). The consensus estimate for Kura Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.38) per share.

KURA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.28.

Shares of KURA opened at $21.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.92. The company has a quick ratio of 16.71, a current ratio of 12.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $26,628.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,053 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $36,543.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,826.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,496 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $26,628.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,415. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

