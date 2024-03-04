Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 90,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,987,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 343,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,672,000 after purchasing an additional 102,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LAMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $111.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.46. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $555.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.84 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 41.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.09%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

