Laurentian Bank of Canada Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.86 Per Share (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, March 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.86 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.19. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.13). Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of C$247.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$261.30 million.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LB. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.09 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$28.70.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$27.00 on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$24.92 and a 52 week high of C$48.23. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.48.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

