Lemonade, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.89) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lemonade in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber anticipates that the company will earn ($0.89) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lemonade’s current full-year earnings is ($3.03) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lemonade’s FY2024 earnings at ($3.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.81) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LMND. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Lemonade Stock Performance

LMND stock opened at $16.92 on Monday. Lemonade has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average is $15.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.90.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.71 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 55.12% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.93) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Lemonade

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 535,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 282.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 60,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,198,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,847,000 after buying an additional 190,226 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

